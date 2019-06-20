Prepare for Detroit River Days food truck rally this weekend

Tomorrow is the first day of summer and the weather is expected to be beautiful this weekend, which is perfect for the Detroit River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. This year at River Days the will be an attempt to break a record and it's all about food trucks. The owner of Cosmic Burrito, Pablo Rios, joined Jason Carr this morning to preview some of the dishes that you can get from his food truck.

Rios shared on the show how he came up with the name for his food truck. "I was having dreams when I was a kid that I was being beamed up by aliens. They were making me try all kinds of Mexican food," said Rios. His food truck specialty is burritos. Some of the other food items include nachos and BLTs.

Kroger is sponsoring the record-breaking food truck rally. The company is also playing a big part in River Days and using the opportunity to do something good in the community with the Zero Hunger Zero Waste program. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Rachel Hurst, also joined to talk about the partnership. Hurst said, "Each of the food trucks this year are going to be donating two huge pans of prepared food to help our hunger social impact plan of Zero Hunger Zero Waste."

There will be different types of food trucks at Detroit River Days."From barbecue to All- American to, obviously, Mexican, how could you go wrong with a hopefully record-breaking food truck event at West Riverfront Park?" Hursts said.

Detroit River Days runs June 21 through June 23 at West Riverfront Park.