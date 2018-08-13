Get ready to go back-to-school with United Dairy Industry of Michigan

Families are busy getting the kids ready for school and aside from buying supplies and new clothes, there's the challenge of packing lunches that are healthy and something kids will like. Registered dietitian Tina Miller, joined us in the studio on behalf of our friends at United Dairy Industry of Michigan to show us a few great ideas to get you ready for the year.

Miller says that school lunches are all about the ABC's, so when you think about packing lunches you want to put in a little affection, balance and care. She also showed us a few tricks, tips and recipes.

