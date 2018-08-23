Get set for the weekend

Weekends are packed with fun in the D. Schools starts very soon, so if you are looking to soak up the sun as the season comes to an end, Detroit has some fun events happening. To tell us more about what's happening this weekend we welcomed Rich Rice, the founder of event planning company Detroit by Design.

They are wrapping up summer celebrations at Beacon Park. Saturday, August 25th, there will be a concert with Grammy-nominated artist Loc Por Juana at 7pm. On Sunday, there is a free family fun day with a back to school theme at the park from 1pm to 5pm.

There is a big event at Cobo Center that will draw in thousands downtown. The fourth annual Women's Empowerment is Saturday, August 25th. More than 100 vendors will be on hand. Actress Angela Bassett will be the keynote speaker at the event. Tickets start at $40.

Something weird is happening this weekend. Detroit Weird Homes Tour is Saturday, August 25th from 10am to 6pm. The tour is self guided and self pace tour will take you places with rare collections, odd architecture and strange and kooky landscapes. Tickets are $30 or $45 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased online.

If you are a Red Wings fan you might want to come together with other Wings fans for a special event. It's a charity softball game to benefit the Joe Kocur Foundation for Children, Kocur is a former Red Wing. The charity helps non-profits for children and families in need. There will be some big names at the event like, comedian Jeff Daniels and former Red Wings players.

You can always check out more of what happening around the D by visiting clickondetroit.com/liveguide