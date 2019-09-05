Get that 'Downton Abbey' experience at this Metro Detroit spot

It was one of the most popular shows on TV, right up there with "Game of Thrones" or "Breaking Bad," now, "Downton Abbey" has come out with a movie and fans can't wait to see what happens next! Ahead of the movie's release on September 20th, you can get an experience of what it's like to work at an estate like Downton Abbey, right here in the D.

Meadow Brook Hall, a historic Tudor revival style mansion in Rochester, is hosting a special tour called, "The Servant's Life" tour. Guests will have an immersive experience where they will interview to work as a servant in Meadow Brook Hall. At its peak, Meadow Brook Hall employed more than 29 staff that lived and worked there. People will get a chance to learn all about their different roles, and watch as people actually do them with period accurate tools and techniques, giving guests a different view of the Mansion than other tours.

Meadow Brook Hall is a 110 room mansion that was the former residence of Matilda Dodge Wilson, the founder of Oakland University and the Dodge Motor Car Company. They give regular tours daily, but this special "Servant's Life" tour is only available on weekends in September. You can purchase tickets on their website to get that "Downton Abbey" experience before the movie is out!

