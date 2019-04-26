Get uncorked in Traverse City while you celebrate Michigan Wine Month in May

The month of May begins next week, and that means it is time to celebrate Michigan wines. Jenny Jenness with our friends at Traverse City Tourism joined Tati Amare to discuss how people can enjoy wines made in one of Michigan's most popular destinations.

Jenness said May is a great time to celebrate wine because it is a beautiful time in the Traverse City area. April may bring showers, but springtime in May is a premiere time to visit Traverse City and try some of delicious wines. Jenness said your best bet is to do the Uncorked experience; that is where you explore not just the wineries and vineyards, but also the lodging at a great price.

When you book a room with one of the participating hotels, you get a discounted room, a custom Traverse City water bottle and a super ticket that grants you free tastings at around 40 different wineries along what Jenness called "The Traverse Wine Coast." The coast is a combination of the two major regions, Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas. When you visit the wineries, Traverse City has something for everyone, whether you want fun, modern or romantic, the options are limitless.

There are multiple events that will be happening in Traverse City to celebrate Michigan Wine Month, including a city art walk, and Spring Sip and Savor where dozens of wineries will offer samples of food and wines. Blossom Day, which was the time for the original cherry festival, is also celebrated in May.

To find out more about Traverse City Uncorked and to make your reservations, visit www.traversecity.com

This segment is sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.