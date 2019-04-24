Get up close with zoo animals

If you're looking for something fun for the family to do this weekend, there's a hands on zoo right in our backyard. Founder, Steve Marsh and Educator, Lukas Meyer, of The Creature Conservancy in Ann Arbor, came to the studio today and brought some animals with them.

Poco the sloth was the first to join us. Marsh said he and Poco have done educational programs together for 30 years. "He is a two-toed tree Sloth originally from the South American rain forest," said Marsh. He said the two-toed Sloth is the largest of their species.

Marsh said the Conservancy is a little different from the Zoo. "We're not open during the week, because we do field trips all week long," said Marsh. He added that they are open to the public during the weekend, but it is not a walk through like the Zoo because they have presentations every half hour.

Marsh added that Poco has family at the Detroit Zoo. "Molasses is the offspring of Poco and he is currently at the Detroit Zoo."

Next, Marsh presented Jerome, a South American Taegu Lizard. "Jerome is a former pet and he was brought into a vet clinic to be euthanized and I just couldn't let that happen." Marsh said Jerome eats a lot of eggs, fruits, veggies and small rodents if they can find some.

The last visitor they showed was Kahlua the snake. Kahlua is also from South America and she is a red tail Boa Constrictor. This was an animal who was being boarded at a pet boarding facility and they just abandoned her there.

Marsh explained how they get their animals at the Conservancy. "Well these two happen to be rescue animals," said Marsh. "A lot of people get exotic animals as pets and it doesn't work out for them and they need a place for these animals to go." He also said that the Conservancy was started because an alligator was left on the door step of the vet clinic where he worked.

If you want to know more about these exotic animals at The Creature Conservancy, check out their website.