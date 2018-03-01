Get Your Motor Runnin' To Cobo

Cars and some stars are going to be inside Cobo Center this weekend. If you've ever been to the North American International Auto Show or the Woodward dream cruise, you've got to check out Autorama.

More than 800 custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles from around the world will be on display including the cars from the latest Fast and the Furious movie.

People travel from all over the country to show cars at the Autorama and they bring some really unique and beautiful cars. They also have a flamethrowing truck that will be shooting flames 100 feet in the air on Friday March 2nd at 11:45 AM.

If you want to check out all the amazing cars they have on display, Autorama is at Cobo Center this weekend Friday, March 2nd through Sunday, March 4th.