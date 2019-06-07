Get your bounce on at the world's largest bounce house in Fraser this weekend

If you're looking to have some family fun this weekend, there is a place that will have you and your family jumping! The Big Bounce America is in Fraser and this record-breaking attraction is in metro Detroit for two weekends.

Over 10,000 square-feet of inflatable fun has taken over Steffens Park. Not only is it the biggest inflatable funhouse in the country, it now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest inflatable attraction in the world. It offers multiple bounce castles including three new ones called Air Space. The new attractions have slides, mazes and ball pits.

There's also an obstacle course that is over 900-feet long. If you want to relax after the tackling all of the bounce houses, there are food trucks all around Steffens Park, providing a variety of foods and drinks.

Tickets for the two-weekend event range from $16 to $24, adult-only sessions are $28. Bounce times are 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.,and you have three hours per person to bounce away!