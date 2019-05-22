Get your family ready for fun and safe camping adventures with Priority Health

Memorial Day weekend marks, what many consider, the start of summer. One of the most popular ways to enjoy the extended holiday weekend is to go camping. Along with the sleeping bags, coolers, firewood and fresh air, comes the most important element, your health. Molly McCoy, Director Of Client Services with our friends at Priority Health, joined Jason Carr to discuss ways to keep you and your family safe and healthy.

McCoy said bugs, both flying and crawling, are something we have to look out for, and ticks in particular. Finding the right bug repellent is key. Some of them are EP- approved that will help prevent ticks from landing on you or your loved one, which is important right now, as there is a rise in Lyme Disease and ticks in general. She said pay attention and search for possible ticks on your body, pull them off if you find one, and keep an eye out for changes in health if you have found a tick or tick bite.

Next, a vital way to protect your health in the warm weather is sunscreen. McCoy said to apply high SPF sunscreen early and often throughout the day. Put on a visor, sunglasses or hat to protect your skin and eyes from the sun. If you can, wear long sleeves, pants and footwear to combat sunburn. These also help when hiking. Be sure to wear closed-toed shoes before you hit the trails.

When it comes to food, McCoy said just because you're on vacation, doesn't mean you stop making healthy food choices. Food-prepping before you go camping is a great way to prevent bad eating or overeating. Cut up fresh vegetables, and lean meats to make healthy dishes. Water is a must when you go camping. She also said don't forget to pack a first-aid kit with bandages, ointments and antibacterial wipes.

Priority Health offers members virtual care and more. Visit priorityhealth.com for information.

For more healthy meal options, visit these websites:

This article is sponsored by Priority Health