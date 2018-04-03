Get your fill with downtown street eats

If you need to get your fill on some food, a popular event downtown Detroit is underway. The downtown Detroit partnership's Downtown Street Eats is underway for the Spring and the Summer. A variety of more than 75 food trucks will fill parks downtown every day.

Jason Carr joined Ysahai Martin live inside of her food truck "The Comfort Cafe" to talk about her food and the event downtown.

Each day during lunch between 11 AM and 2 PM you can visit most parks downtown Detroit to find an array of food trucks. The Comfort Cafe serves up all kinds of delicious comfort food and each dish is named after a landmark in Detroit. They have "The Cadillac Square" which is a fried chicken & cornbread waffle sandwich topped with collard green slaw and sriracha maple syrup, and "The Cass Corridor" which is grilled cheese with four cheeses & green tomato slices and you can also do it up like Jason Carr and add fried chicken.

The Downtown Street Eats runs now through the end of summer and will happen every day! To see the Comfort Cafe Menu you can visit their website and if you want to try Comfort Cafe or any other food truck visit downtown parks this summer you will have a huge selection.