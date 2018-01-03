Get Your Health Back On Track With Jody

The new year is a good time to get your health back on track, Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler shares some tips with us:

If you lack energy? Drink more water! Cut sugar out of you diet to avoid sugar crashes Skin Issues? Increase your Vitamin A intake with carrots sauteed in olive oil or by using Cod Liver Oil To avoid digestive problems is to increase your fiber intake. Some examples include, raspberries and sprouted mung beans In addition to adding fiber you can add probiotics by drinking Kombucha

For more fitness information from Jody Trierweiler check out her social media at Jody's Fitlife