Get Your Health Back On Track With Jody

The new year is a good time to get your health back on track, Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler shares some tips with us:
- If you lack energy? Drink more water!
- Cut sugar out of you diet to avoid sugar crashes
- Skin Issues? Increase your Vitamin A intake with carrots sauteed in olive oil or by using Cod Liver Oil
- To avoid digestive problems is to increase your fiber intake. Some examples include, raspberries and sprouted mung beans
- In addition to adding fiber you can add probiotics by drinking Kombucha
For more fitness information from Jody Trierweiler check out her social media at Jody's Fitlife