Before you turn on the air, you might want to check this out....

The temps are heating up outdoors and that means it's time to get the indoors of your home ready for summer. Our friends at Flame Heating, Cooling Plumbing and Electrical stopped by to help us out.

Before you turn on the air this summer, you might want to get a regular maintenance check on your air conditioning unit. Without regular maintenance the evaporator coil, which the air flows through, can get dirty, plugged up, start to smell and grow mildew. They recommend an annual maintenance check to keep your air conditioner in top shape. For the air filter, they recommend it gets changed every 6 months.

While they are at your house checking your air conditioner they can help you clean up your lawn as well. They will provide yard waste bags for you to put all your yard clippings, and fallen leaves and branches that came down over the winter.

For those that suffer with allergies, regular maintenance can help, but so can a dehumidifier. With a dehumidifier in your basement you can help prevent mold and mildew from growing in the first place.

