Find out how Paul Mecurio got Paul McCartney's phone number

He worked with Steve Colbert on The Colbert Report now he's in metro Detroit to make you laugh.

The hilarious Paul Mecurio joined Jason Carr and Kim Degiulio and told them about the time he met Paul McCartney and even exchanged phone numbers.

He talked about how he found him in an empty hallway backstage at The Colbert Report and fumbled his way into asking McCartney to be on his podcast, The Paul Mecurio Show. To Mecurio's surprise, Sir McCartney said yes, and the story that followed was hilarious. He still has a voicemail from Paul McCartney that was left on his phone.

Paul Mecurio will be at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak Friday and Saturday with two shows both evenings.