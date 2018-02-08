Get Your Mind Off The Cold With These Events This Weekend

Time to get ready for the weekend with, What's Happening Around The D and Rich Rice the founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design and he is back in the studio with all of the details.

Academy Award Preview at the D.I.A. The Detroit Film Theater is having their Annual 2018 Academy Award Nominated Shorts. You can see all five nominees and their animated short and live-action short category starting tomorrow Friday, February 9th, at 7pm through March 4th. Tickets are $9.50.

Our friends at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe will have Vincent Chandler Collective preforming. Protege of Detroit legends such as Marcus Belgrave and Wendell Harrison has preformed with the likes of Herbie Hancock, and Wynton Marsalis. There is no cover tonight, February 8th. But there will be a $15 cover on Friday and Saturday night. For more information go to http://www.dirtydogjazz.com/

Attention pizza lovers! Head down to Eastern Market this weekend! There is a pizza Throwdown at Shed 5. Tickets are $15 for sample size slices. Full slices are able for purchase. Drinks are available for purchase. Takes place Sunday, February 11th from noon to 4pm.

For more events and everything that is happening in the D check out out our live guide here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide