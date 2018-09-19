Live In The D

Get your Parktoberfest on this weekend!

The calendar says September, but this Saturday, Sept. 22nd, is the official start of Oktoberfest, the celebration of the harvest according to German tradition. Since there's a lot of food and drink involved, many enjoy celebrating it. There is a huge celebration this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Detroit. Live in the D's Jason Carr was joined by Cassi Meitl, a program manager for DTE Energy, to discuss the event.   

This event is a little different than typical Oktoberfest celebrations; for one, it is called Parkoberfest. It is a free, German-themed festival at Beacon Park in downtown. Lumen, the restaurant in the park, will be open for the festival, and there will be a food truck there as well,  serving German-style food. There will also be 25 craft beers, with special keg tappings and lots of activities and competitions, including a stein hoisting competition. Additionally, there is a root beer garden for the kids to enjoy, as well as face-painting and games. Live music will also be played. 

Parking is available and free at the MGM Grand Casino nearby. 

 