Get your skate on at Rainbow City Roller Rink in Downtown Detroit

Most of us want to stay out of the cold, but we still want to have fun! There's a new pop-up place downtown where you can get a little art, have a good time and stay out of the cold. Kila Peeples took a spin around the Rainbow City Roller Rink to find out what it's all about. The roller rink is located in the 1001 Woodward building that overlooks Campus Martius. It brings back true roller skating, with the skates that have two wheels in the front, and two in the back.

The rink was produced by Library Street Collective, which specializes in promoting and erecting cutting edge, contemporary artwork. The goal was to put people in the actual artwork, which was created by Friends of You, an art duo known for their interactive artwork.

Rainbow City Roller Rink is open to all ages and all skating levels until January 27, 2019. It's free to skate and to rent skates but you have to reserve a time online. Drop-in or open skate is not available.