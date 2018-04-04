Get Your Sweat On with Trap Yoga

DETROIT - Usually when you think of yoga, visions of pastel colored mats in a low lit room and the soothing sounds harps and flutes probably come to mind.

Well, the classes offered at U Fit 2 on the city’s west side isn’t that type of yoga. They offer Trap Yoga.

Now don't let the name fool you, there's no dropping it like it's hot here. You do basic, traditional yoga poses throughout the hour long class but it's done to hard hitting R &B and Rap.

"Trap yoga, in the way I teach it, is a breath based class, it's definitely foundational and it's an introduction to people who have like never done yoga or who do yoga all the time and just want to remember the basics," says Kisa Doll, Instructor at U Fit 2.

Every week Doll chooses an artist to highlight. "I play like everything, 21 savage, Geezy,” Doll says. “A lot of Drake, I love Drake, Future, all the hits". Then she turns the music up to 10, while you transcend into Zen.

While you might want to break it down a little bit to that bass, the main goal is to let the music drive you to harness your chi. People of all ages are literally bending over backwards to go to these sold out trap yoga classes and even the guys are into it.

“A lot of me come for the music but then they continue to come because they like the atmosphere," says Doll.

This is a work out that definitely doesn't trap you into doing that same old gym routine. "It's for children, it's for families, it's for you, yoga is for you,” Doll says.