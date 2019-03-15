Get your swing on any time of year at Topgolf in Auburn Hills

We are all looking forward to a steady flow of warm weather. Especially the golfers whose swings may have gotten a little rusty over the winter. Now they can step up their game at a new facility where you can play golf all year round, in a new, fun way. Our Kila Peeples went to Auburn Hills to check out Topgolf.

First, you reserve a bay on one of three levels. Each one of them has all of your golfing needs, including golf clubs and three heaters to keep you warm in the cold weather. The bays also have three televisions that are great for keeping score, and watching other sporting events. Next, you choose one of the eight games available, like the signature game Topgolf which has the player hitting the ball to a sensored-filled target.

There's also a full restaurant and bar to enjoy while you play, as well as other games that aren't golf related such as foosball and multiple pool tables. Topgolf is fun for all ages and can be great for family outings, date nights and even company get-togethers. Prices for Topgolf range from $25 to $45 an hour to rent a bay, and there's even a golf pro on-site to help you with your swing or give you a lesson.