Get your tunes and ribs fix at Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival in Westland

This segment was sponsored by The City of Westland.

There is an All-American festival this weekend that's got it all. From blues, brews and barbecue plus fireworks, and it's all free thanks to our friends, The City of Westland. Cornell Sample is the pitmaster who will be cooking up some good food at the 9th annual Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival. The Mayor of Westland, Bill Wild joined Jason Carr to discuss the event and talk about the food.

Sample spoke of the different types of barbecue that will be available at the event; he specializes in Memphis and Kansas City. The dry rub he creates and uses on his meats follow the Memphis-style of cooking, while the sweeter, smokey sauce falls in line wtih Kansas City. But it doesn't matter what style you like, it will be at the festival. Don't forget the sides, like mac and cheese, baked beans and, of course, fresh cornbread.

Mayor Wild said not only will there be food and drinks, but tons of music and fun activities for the entire family. Plus a fireworks show to close out the weekend. He said it's a fun event that was created as a way to have something fun to do in the city of Westland. All of the proceeds go to various local organizations like the Lions club and the Goodfellows.

For more information on this free festival (free parking too!) happening Friday and Saturday, visit cityofwestland.com