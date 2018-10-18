Marathons and spooky sales are what's happening around the D this weekend?

It's Thursday, which means it's time to make plans for the weekend.

If you're looking for something to do, Rich Rice, founder of event planning company Detroit by Design, has some ideas for everyone.

The first event is something that draws thousands downtown every year. The Detroit Free Press - Chemical Bank Marathon is this weekend. This event will close several streets in Detroit both Saturday and Sunday. You can cheer on the runners or run for yourself. You can still register for U.S. only races.

There's also a big game happening in East Lansing this weekend and people can party in the D. It's the Michigan vs. Michigan State rally and tailgate at Beacon Park this Saturday. You can watch the game live and be a part of the corn hole tournament. There will also be plenty of music, food and drinks. The event is free to attend and starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

There is also something fun to get you into the Halloween spirit. If you need Halloween decorations or anything spooky for this year, then visit the Detroit Spook Show Halloween Sale. There are local and out of state vendors selling all kinds of decor, costumes, props, collectibles and much more for Halloween. The sale will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is at the Sanctuary on Caniff in Hamtramck.

There is also a ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend for the Community Treehouse Center in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood of Detroit. The event will feature 15-foot solar-powered art installations, a DJ, and a multimedia projection show. The ceremony is free and begins at 7 p.m. this Saturday at 261 Manistique in Detroit.