Getaway to the Greater Lansing for the Weekend

Looking for a fun getaway but don't want to make it into a complicated two-week vacation? Tracy Padot and our friends at Greater Lansing Convention and Vistors Bureau have some vacay ideas!

Not everyone has the time to travel far so this is a great option. With five attractions all within a five block radius from each other, you are sure to find something to enjoy. Some of the attractions are the Lansing Lugnuts, and tickets for the ballpark start at just $8 a seat. They have themed nights like Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter at the games. There is also a three story Michigan History Museum, and River Town Adventures where you can canoe around Lansing as well.

To make your plans for a weekend getaway in the Lansing area visit http://lansing.org

You'll find hotels, things to do, restaurants and more.