Gift Yourself For Your 65th

We are celebrating birthdays here on Live in the D, specifically the big 65th Birthday! If you or someone you know will be turning 65 this year we have important information that could land you some extra presents.

Our friends at Senior Health Medicare President and CEO Kevin Tunison and Cortney Ventrone join us in studio to tell us why it's important to sign up for Medicare, but there's only a limited time to do this. This is because three months before the first day of your 65th birthday and three months after that date is when you can sign up, no questions asked.

By making this decision people can give themselves gifts in a way, we displayed 3 items in the box of presents you could give yourself.

Time Security Vacation

For more answers to your questions about Medicare contact Senior Health Medicare by calling 888-404-5049 or visit their website: https://seniorhealthmedicare.com/