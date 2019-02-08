Gifts from Great Lakes Crossing Outlets that will make your Valentine's Day special

Valentine's Day falls on a Thursday this year, so a lot of people will start to celebrate this weekend with romantic festivities extending through the next. If you're looking for unique gifts to surprise that special someone or a special night out, Melissa Morang, one of our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, has some great ideas.

Morang brought in some items to showcase what they have to offer. Vera Bradley has an exclusive Valentine's Day collection, including a cozy robe, tote bag and cross body purse.

Swarovski has some beautiful gift ideas as well. They offer a Lifelong Bow collection along with their heart watch that would be perfect for Valentine's Say. Morang mentioned that their watches are up to 70% off right now.

Things Remembered has gifts for everyone. They have a great frame that allows you to change the pictures easily or even put kids' artwork on them. They also have a heart jewelry box that you can get engraved, and for the man in your life, you can get a multiuse tool that you can get engraved, as well.

When it comes to sweets, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has several options for you. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has caramel apples, boxed chocolates and chocolate covered strawberries. Rockin' Cupcakes has cupcakes that are made fresh every day.

If you're looking for a date night or a night with the family there are a lot of different things for everyone. Rainforest Cafe is doing a kids buffet for the children and their families, and Bar Louie is doing a "Truth or Dare"-themed night with cocktail specials and half-off appetizers.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is located in Auburn Hills on Baldwin Road, just off I-75. They have a new Michigan-themed play area that would be fun for the kids, too. For more information, visit their website: greatlakescrossingoutlets.com.