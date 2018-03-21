Girl Scout Cookie Gala In The D

There's a big cooking competition coming up in Detroit. Tati will be apart of it and you can come too!

It's the 16th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala and our friends at the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan were in studio to tell us all about it! Chief Development officer Marc Berke and Chef Kristin Jablonski from Henry Ford.

What you can expect to see at the Gala is 8 different restaurants that are assigned a different cookie and they have to create a delicious recipe for all of the guests! You as the guest get to vote on your favorite dessert.

Get your tickets to the 16th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Gala here: www.gssem.org

If you want to recreate some of the recipes you can see the directions below.

Recipes:

Peanut Butter Bomb Yield: 28 oz

Ingredients

Heavy Cream 12 oz

Powder Gelatin 1 tsp

Cold Water 5 tsp

White Chocolate, chopped 9 ¾ oz

Milk 2 ¾ oz

Granulated Sugar 1 ½ oz

Water 1 oz

Egg Yolks 2 oz (2 Yolks)

Peanut Butter 2 oz

Procedure

Whip the heavy cream to soft peaks. Cover and reserve under refrigeration. Bloom the gelatin in the first measurement of cold water. Melt the chocolate in a mixer bowl over a simmering pot of warm water. Bring the milk to a boil and gently stir into the melted chocolate to make a ganache. Melt the gelatin till clear over a simmering pot of water. Add to the chocolate mixture and stir till blended. Combine the sugar and second measure of water and bring to a boil to 250⁰F. Meanwhile, whip the yolks on high speed in a mixer with the whip attachment until light in color. Pour the hot sugar mixture into the yolks as they are whipping and whip until cool to make a pate a bombe. Fold the pate a bombe into the chocolate mixture add the peanut butter. Gently fold in the reserved whipped cream. Immediately pipe or spread into prepared pastries or containers. Cover and refrigerate until completely set.

Chocolate Brownie Yield: 1- half sheet pan

Ingredients

Semisweet Chocolate, chopped 1 Lb 6 oz

Unsalted Butter 1 Lb 6 oz

Eggs, Room Temperature 1 Lb 10 oz (13 Eggs)

Granulated Sugar 2 Lb 10 oz

Vanilla Extract 1 Tablespoon

Cake Flour 1 Lb

Cocoa Powder 5 ½ oz

Procedure:

Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper. Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over barely simmering water, blending gently. Remove the bowl from the heat, dry off the water on the bottom of the bowl. Combine the eggs, granulated sugar, and vanilla and whip on high speed in a 5 qt mixer until light and thick in color, about 8 minutes. Blend one third of the egg mixture into the melted chocolate to temper it, then return it to the remaining egg mixture and blend on medium speed, scraping down the bowl as needed. On low speed, mix in the flour, cocoa powder, mix until just blended. The batter will be wet. Pour the batter into the prepared sheet pan and spread evenly. Bake at 350⁰ until a crust forms but the center is still moist, 30 to 40 minutes. Cool completely in the pan. Cut into desired bars. Store in an airtight container.

Oatmeal Do-Si-Dos Streusel Yield: 8 oz

Ingredients

Unsalted Butter 2 oz

Granulated Sugar 2 oz

Do-si-dos cookies crushed 4 oz

Cinnamon Ground 1 tsp

Procedure:

Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy on medium speed with a paddle attachment. Add the crushed cookies and cinnamon and mix to a rough crumb. Store under refrigeration. Spread the above mixture on a half sheet and bake in a 350⁰F oven until golden brown. Cool and fold into the Ice Cream.

Banana Ice Cream Yield: 12 oz

Ingredients

Heavy Cream 4 oz

Granulated Sugar 1 ¾ oz

Karo Syrup ¼ oz

Salt Pinch

Egg Yolks 2 oz (2 Yolks)

Banana Puree 4 oz

Procedure:

Combine the cream, half of the sugar, karo syrup, and salt in a saucepan and bring just a simmer over medium heat. Blend the egg yolks with the remaining half the sugar to make a liaison. Temper the mixture by gradually adding the warm milk mixture from above. Return the tempered egg mixture to the pot and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens enough the coat a spoon (180⁰F). Strain the mixture into a metal container and cool in an ice bath. Let age in the refrigerator overnight. Blend in the banana puree. Process in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Fold in the oatmeal Do-Si- Dos streusel. Store in a freezer overnight before using.

Honey Glaze Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients

Sweetened Condensed Milk 8oz

Honey 2 ½ oz

White Chocolate 1 oz

Powder Gelatin 1 tsp

Cold Water 5 tsp

Procedure:

Blend together the sweetened condensed milk and honey in a pot and cook till 215⁰ F. Add the white chocolate and blend. Bloom the gelatin in the cold water, then melt and add to the above mixture. Add a little yellow food coloring to give you a nice yellow glaze.

Procedure for assembly of dessert: