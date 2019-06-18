Give your home a new look with McLaughin's Home Furnishings and Design

Look around you. Does your home deserve a fresh, new look or style? Our friends at McLaughlin's Home Furnishings and Design have the largest selection of quality American-made furniture in Metro Detroit. Also, their expert interior designers will help you for free. Owner Ken McLaughlin and Leading Interior Designer, Paula Quattrin, joined Jason Carr to discuss some of the great options for your home.

McLaughlin said all three stores, including the flagship store in Southgate, and stores in Utica and Novi, carry similar furniture. The variety of styles offered at the stores range from mid-modern to traditional.

Quattin, who has been a designer at McLaughlin's for over 30 years, explained how the furniture on display in studio was mid-modern contemporary. She also said stopping by one of the stores and working with a designer in person, rather buying online, will help find the best furniture and looks. Designers will also go to your home to help you pick out the best options for your home.

McLaughlin's Home Furnishing is giving away six $250 gift certificates to help you get a new look for your home.

For your chance to win, go to our Live in the D Facebook page or the contest page at clickondetroit.com.

To find the store location nearest you, and see metro Detroit's largest collection of American made furnishings visit their website mclaughlins.com.

