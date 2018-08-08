Give your biz a boost with the UPS Store

Thinking of starting your own small business? Or looking for ways to give your existing biz a boost? There's an event where you can learn from others about the keys to small business success. Michelle Van Slyke, from The UPS Store joined us in the studio this morning along with Megan Eddings, who launched an innovative clothing company and is a finalist in The UPS Store Small Biz Salute Pitch-Off Contest.

Slyke says the contest started back in April and they are now down to three finalists and they will be at the Gem Theater today (August, 8) at 5 p.m. where people can join and be a part of the pitch-off contest.

Eddings talked a little bit about her business and explained that she created a company called Accel Lifestyle and has workout out clothes that don't retain odors no matter how hard you sweat in them. Her fabric now has patents pending in over 100 countries. Eddings brought in a couple of her items including some women's crop tops and inspirational quote shirts.

If you want to get involved in the small business salute you can go online and use the hashtag #SmallBizSalute and give a shout out to the small business that you love.

The Small Biz Salute Pitch Contest and networking event is tonight, August 8, at the Gem Theatre in Detroit. For more information, visit the website: theupsstore.com/smallbizsalute