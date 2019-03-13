Give your floors the makeover they deserve this spring!

Spring is the perfect season to freshen up your home and giving your floors a makeover is a great place to start. Our friends at Independent Carpet One Floor and Home in Westland have the newest trends and owner Cathy Buchanan came in studio to show us some of them.

When redecorating, there are a lot of special features to consider when it comes to the floors. As Buchanan said, " There are so many accent pieces and products, it's kind of like a beautiful tie to a man's suit." Special accent pieces include things like air vents. Instead of having an obvious metal vent that doesn't match, you can get a custom vent made out of the hardwood or vinyl flooring you chose. This will make the whole floor look more seamless.

In terms of options for re-doing your floors, Independent Carpet One Floor and Home carries everything including hardwood, luxury vinyl, ceramic, laminate, carpet, and area rugs.

So what can you do in terms of steps and stairways? Well, they have several options to create a "capped" look to the stairs, covering up the rather rough look of a builder constructed stair that used to be covered in carpet.

Until March 31, 2019, Independent Carpet One Floor and Home is having a Makeover Sale going on where you can save up to $1,000 on flooring with free financing options.

For more information on Independent Carpet One Floor and Home, visit their website at independentcarpetone.com.

This article is sponsored by Independent Carpet One Floor and Home.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.