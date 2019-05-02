Give mom a colorful, beautiful bouquet for Mother's Day from Viviano Flower Shops

Mother's Day is a week from Sunday and we had some great gift ideas moms are going to love thanks to our friends at Viviano Flower Shops. Angela Butorac and Sarah Komasara joined Tati Amare to showcase a beautiful display of flowers and gifts found at the shops.

Butorac said there are a variety of flowers and plants that are great for a gift for mom, including loose bouquets and peonies, which are in bloom in May. Planters and hanging baskets are also an option to give mom. So are keepsake arrangements such as bouquets in pitchers and ceramic or metal containers, which can be re-used at a later date.

The shops also offer lotions, wine glasses, and other gifts that are wonderful not just for moms, but for other women who hold a special place in your heart. Next week is also National Nurse's and Teacher's Appreciation week, so you can show your appreciation to them as well. Shops will be open, until 7 p.m., on Thursday and Friday. They also will be open on Mother's Day to accommodate special and last minute orders as efficiently as they can.

