Give Yourself A Thrill This Weekend

Greg Russell was back in the studio with us today to chat about the new must see movies.

There are two new movies out to try and take on Black Panther at the Box Office.

Jennifer Lawrence's new movie is called Red Sparrow. Lawrence plays a ballerina who winds up getting injured, and her mother becomes ill. She gets pulled into this Black Ops organization that teaches people how to use their mind and body to manipulate others.

Another movie out now is Death Wish; a remake of a Charles Bronson movie. The movie stars Bruce Willis, who plays a surgeon who is looking for revenge after someone attacks his family and kills his wife.

Russell said the film is entertaining, and raises questions about our current world. He gave the movie a 3 out of 5 reels.