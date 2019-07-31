How you can help kids have a happy,healthy summer

This article is sponsored by Gleaners Food Bank.

Summer barbeques and picnics are not the norms for all children. Many children get their food from school breakfast and lunch programs but don't get enought to eat during the summer. Stacy Averill from Gleaners Hunger Free Summer campaign joined host Jason Carr to talk about how to help.

"School foodmobiles distribute once a month to provide families with 30 pounds of food... fresh fruits and vegetables." Stacy said, " ...Whole grains and shelf-stable items to make sure that families have access to proper nutrition."

President of Citizens Bank of Michigan, Rick Hampson, says that "CItizens Bank has been a sponsor of the Hunger Free Summer campaign for 9 years." Citizens Bank has agreed to match every donation from the region.

For those in need of food assistance, you can visit gcfb.org to find help at partner agencies.

The Hunger Free Summer program is accepting donations until September 2nd. You can make donations by visiting hungerfreesummer.org

