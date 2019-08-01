Go back in time and have fun at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

This article is sponsored by Michigan Renaissance Festival.

It's an annual end of the summer tradition that attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. The Michigan Renaissance Festival kicks off in just a couple of weeks and there are new events to look forward to. Local 4 and our website clickondetroit.com have an exclusive offer: You can get half off general admission for a limited time at the contests page: clickondetroit.com/contests.

John Wray joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr, along with the band called Black Murray, to discuss the highly anticipated event. The festival has added a ton of new features to the lineup, including a live Pegasus that kids and adults can meet. A fearsome Viking hoard will invade the fest, bringing fun activities.

The Dragon's Tower is also new this year. It's a party hosting area where attendees can watch jousting and other events in the privacy of the rented tower. There will be themed weekends, starting with Pirates and Pets on the opening weekend, the Highland Fling will be back this year, Vikings, and Sweet Endings will round out the Ren Fest run. Don't forget the awesome food and drinks that are available throughout the area.

On Sunday August 4, members of the Ren Fest will be in Shed 5 at Eastern Market between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be roaming entertainers, bands, scavenger hunts and you can purchase tickets for the Fest before it starts. Also, there will be a blood drive. If you donate blood, you will receive a free admission ticket.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival begins August 17th and is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until September 29. it is also open Labor Day. Festival Day is Friday, September 27.

For more information on the schedule of events, location and more, visit michrenfest.com.