How to find the best lip color trending right now

There's a fresh, new look in 2019 for women: the nude lip. Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, stopped by to show Tati Amare, Kila Peeples, and Michelle Oliver how to achieve the perfect nude lip look. Jordan says nude lip color is an abstract concept so the key to knocking the look out of the park is to try on lipstick and glosses.

For Michelle, who has a very fair complexion, Jordan used a lip stain with a pink undertone to help give her complexion a brghter, rosy look. The lip gloss he used will deepen in tone and the wear will last longer. For Kila, who has a dark complexion, Jordan used a richer color for her nude lip, but also one with shimmer. He said to choose a lipstick that has a little shimmer or luminous undertone for everyone.

For Tati, Jordan softened the lipstick that she already had on, as a way to refresh the color and texture of her lips. Jordan said many of the nude lipsticks and glosses he found are available at drugstores. He said it's the hottest beauty trend of the year.