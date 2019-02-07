Go shopping for Grammy Award red carpet outfit with local nominee

The Grammy Awards are this Sunday, and a local artist is nominated for not just one but two awards. Antea Birchett and her sister have performed on Live In The D and during Local 4's Fireworks special, and now, they are up for awards for their songwriting. While being nominated and winning are important, what you wear on the red carpet is also key, so our Kila Peeples went shopping with the Grammy nominee for the big night.

When she's not teaching at Dime Detroit, Antea and her sister are the writing team APLUS, creating lyrics for musicians like Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Mary J Blige. Now, Antea is going to walk the red carpet and possibly become a multi-award-winning songwriter for her participation in writing the song, "Gone Away", for the artist H.E.R. APLUS is nominated for album of the year and R&B album of the year.

Antea is ready to find the outfit that will make everyone stop and stare in awe at the Grammys, so she went shopping at The Peacock Room in Midtown Detroit with her stylist, Gabrielle King, of shopstyleguru.com, to find the perfect outfit. After trying on various dresses, Antea finally found the outfit that she will wear Sunday night on the red carpet.