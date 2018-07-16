Go wild for these animals

We had Mark Rosenthal, with Animal Magic, in the studio today with some adorable animals.

Rosenthal travels the world doing shows and works in movies and on TV with animals he cares for at his facility right here in Metro Detroit. The last time Rosenthal was in the studio, he brought in a pretty big alligator, so today, we got to see something more cute and cuddly.

Rosenthal brought in the world's smallest fox, a hedgehog, a honey bear and an albino wallaby. Rosenthal mentioned that none of the animals he brought in are pets, he is licensed by the government to have them and has a 10-acre sanctuary for the animals.

You can find Mark Rosenthal and his animals from Animal Magic on his website or on Facebook.