The hometown connection to 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

Godzilla will return to the big screens this weekend in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins and a local Metro Detroit, actress Natalie Shaheen, star in the movie. Shaheen joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio Wednesday to talk about her role and career.

Shaheen plays Lieutenant Bottin in the film, and she had to go through military training to prepare for her part. Shaheen describes her character as 'kick-butt'. "If creatures were taking over the world, I would want her on my side," said Shaheen.

The movie was shot mostly using green screens, but Shaheen says that didn't make it difficult to get into character. "When you have 20 stunt guys running at you with guns, it doesn't matter if green is behind them," said Shaheen.

Shaheen was born in Dearborn and then moved to Birmingham. She began acting at a very young age. At 2 years old, her parents got her into a community theater group, The Village Players. She also did dance and forensics throughout her childhood.

Shaheen also has some projects coming up. She just finished shooting a film that John Stewart wrote and directed. "That was a dream come true, what a dream director to work with," said Shaheen. She also stars in a short film that is in festivals right now called "Silencer."