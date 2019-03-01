Actor from 'Gone with the Wind' visits Redford Theater, recalls life on set

The year 1939 is often referred to as the golden year of Hollywood. Movies like "The Wizard of Oz," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and "Wurthering Heights" all hit the silver screen. Also released that year, what some consider one of the best movies ever made, "Gone with the Wind." The movie is celebrating its 80th anniversary and one of only two living actors who were in the film joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio.

Mickey Kuhn says he was only 6 years old when he appeared in "Gone with the Wind" as little Beau Wilkes. Despite being so young, he said he still remembers everything about the production. "In those days, it was different than now. That's all I did. I was my job," said Kuhn.

When asked what he remembers most about being on set, Kuhn said it happened before his big crying scene at the end. "Cammie King (Bonnie Blue Butler) was sitting on the floor of the playroom and Rhett came in and said to her, 'I'm taking you to London,'" said Kuhn. "My line was 'Hello, Uncle Rhett.' We had to tape the scene three times because I was so infatuated with this little 5-year-old."

Jason Carr asked Kuhn what he remembered about Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh. Kuhn said, "He (Gable) treated kids wonderfully well. He was a kind man. He was a nice man. He helped you every chance he could." When remembering Leigh, Kuhn shared a story of when he worked with her later in "A Street Car Named Desire" and how the two reconnected 11 years after first meeting.

Kuhn gave his final thought on "Gone with the Wind." saying, "It was quite a show. Quite a movie."

You can see Kuhn at special screenings of "Gone with the Wind" at the Redford Theater this evening, Saturday and Sunday.