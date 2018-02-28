Good Girls Gone Bad?

As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. For one new NBC show, that means good girls go bad for good reasons. But, after pulling off a robbery to better their lives, these "Good Girls" find themselves in a sticky situation.

Mae Whitman and Retta, two of the stars from "Good Girls", joined us live from New York today to chat about the new show.

Good Girls is set in Michigan and centers around 3 moms who are backed into corners in their lives. They go to desperate measures to save their families. Retta said that "the water gets hotter every episode."

"Good Girls" airs Monday nights at 10 pm on Local 4.