Grammy Award Winner Stops in Detroit

Grammy award winner Johnny Nicholas played for us live in studio and you can hear him play at special appearance in a backyard barbecue Tuesday, July 3rd!

Johnny Nicholas is celebrating the re-release of his album "Too Many Bad Habits," which came out 30 years ago. The album was recorded in Farmington, Michigan. The album will feature a few tracks that had never been released, and will also feature blues legends and friends of Nicholas; Johnny Shines and Big Walter Horton. We asked Nicolas what he liked most about playing in Detroit, he says, "People have a real appreciation for the real stuff, its a blues town."

The band members Nicholas brought with him were Jud "Scrappy" Newcomb, from Austin Texas; Tino Gross who was on the original "Too Many Bad Habits" album from Detroit, Michigan; and Tony Garnier from New York.

You can hear Johnny Nicholas and his band play in the backyard of PJ Ryder’s home, the owner of PJ's Lager House, tonight Tuesday, July 3rd. Spots are limited.