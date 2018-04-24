"Grease" is still the one that we want

When it comes to movies that are also musicals, there are few that have stood the test of time like one movie that first hit the big screen in 1978. "Grease" introduced us to the T-Birds, The Pink Lady's, and Danny and Sandra Dee. As the audience fell in love with the music and performances of an all-star cast that included John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn as beauty school dropout "Frenchy."

"Frenchy" herself, Didi Conn joined us live from New York to talk about the 40th Anniversary of "Grease."

This movie means so much to so many people and Conn talked about the Pop Cultural impact it had. She explained that every generation discovers the film for the first time and that they have a good time when they see it.

The beauty school dropout also talked about how life was on set 40 years ago, about her experiences and what it was like to do a scene with Frankie Avalon.

The 40th Anniversary Blu-Ray Edition of the "Grease" is in stores today!