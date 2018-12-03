Great holiday gift deals from Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

If you're looking for great deals on holiday gifts, our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills have some really cool things to check out. Melissa Morang joined us back in the studio to share a few clever unique things and really good deals.

Morang brought in some gift ideas for everyone. We started with the Under Armour Factory House that just opened, they have men's, women's and kids apparel. When it comes to items for kids they have a little bit of everything at Funky Monkey Toys. This store has trendy as well as learning toys like Tree Mendous Ornament maker, Laser Pegs and L.O.L Surprise! For the tech-person in your life they have an Amazon Pop-Up with echo show, echo dot, echo spot and the fire tv stick. Great Lakes Crossing Outlets also has another new store that has everything you need to show your Michigan pride, MI Culture. They have handmade items from the Michigan area like jewelry, soaps, candles and more.

You'll find Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills. For directions, business hours and the full line-up of all the shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, visit their website https://www.greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/.