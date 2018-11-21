Greg Russell gets us ready for a big weekend for movies!

This week is a big week for movies. So Live in the D's resident movie reviewer joined Jason Carr to talk about the week's huge film releases.

The first film reviewed was "Creed II." This is the eighth film in the Rocky saga. Greg said if you are a fan of "Rocky IV" then you'll like this movie. Michael B. Jordan said even though his character appears to be on top of the world he has inner demons and is seeking closure. Greg gives "Creed II" four reels. He said it's a great film for the holiday season.

The second film is another sequel, "Ralph Breaks the Internet." Greg said the film is good and is getting good reviews. He said it features lots of Disney characters, including the princesses and "Star Wars" characters.

"Robin Hood" is getting a remake and Greg talked to the stars about it. Star Taron Egerton said they have updated the classic story of Robin Hood for the 21st century while still keeping the story's plot in the 1300s. Jamie Foxx said his character's complexity is what drew him to the role. Greg gives the film three reels.

"The Front Runner" appears to be a potential front-runner for the upcoming awards season. Hugh Jackman said the evolution of the character's opinion about the press is very interesting. He recommended watching the film because it gives the viewer surprising historical insight into a major changing point in politics.

Greg gives the film four reels and praises Jackman's performance.