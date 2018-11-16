Greg Russell gives us the scoop on three big movies of the weekend!

We're starting to get into holiday and award season, which means big movies are coming out.

Live in the D's resident movie reviewer, Greg Russell is back again to discuss three big films coming out this weekend.

The first film reviewed was the new Mark Wahlberg film based on a true story. "Instant Family" is based on the life of the writer-director and his wife when they become foster parents. Greg gives the film three reels and says it is a heartfelt film especially for foster or stepparents.

The next film is the second prequel to the "Harry Potter" movies. Greg said "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is full of adventure and he can't wait to see the movie this weekend. He said it features brand-new monsters, great effects, and terrific performances from Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne.

The final film discussed is the new Steve McQueen film: "Widows". It features an all-star cast, and is about four women who take matters into their own hands after their husbands are killed.