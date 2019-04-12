Get ready to laugh with these two new family movies out this weekend

Regina Hall, Zoe Saldana and Zack Galifianakis star in new family movies out this weekend. Greg Russell joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about the movies in Reel Talk which is thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas.

Russell started with the "Missing Link," starring Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis. "This movie is all stop motion animation about a man who knows there's a missing link out there but nobody believes him," said Russell. "Then he finds him and all the people who didn't believe him now want to get rid of the creature." Russell said the movie is really fun and he gave it 4 out of 5 reels.

The other movie Russel discussed was "Little," starring Marsai Martin, Regina Hall and Issa Rae. "This is a story about a hard edged business woman played by Regina Hall," said Russell. "She's just mean to everybody because she was picked on in junior high. So, somthing happens when she upsets this little girl who is a magician, the little girl taps her with the wand and next thing you know she wakes up little." He said the movie was cute and he gave it 3 out of 5 reels.

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.