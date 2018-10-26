See actor Gerard Butler's shout out to Detroit on Live in the D

Friday on Live in the D, Greg Russell, our resident movie reviewer, gave us a look at the new Gerard Butler film "Hunter Killer."

Butler plays a commander of a submarine that is getting attacked by Russians. His character's task is to protect the Russian president after a coup takes place.

Greg sat down with Butler to talk about his new action-packed film. Butler said that they have had the script for 8 years and have waited until now to create the film, and the producers were waiting for the environment to feel tense.

Butler also talked about how scary and vulnerable someone would feel in a submarine so far underwater. He said audience members will feel claustrophobic, nail-biting tension throughout the film.

Greg rated the film 3 reels out of 5 and said the film is the typical popcorn movie, but it's a fun watch.

"Hunter Killer" is out now in theaters.

Greg also went out to Pixar Studios to talk to Brad Bird and Ted Mathot, writer/director and producer of the "Incredibles 2", to discuss the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release of the film.

Bird said the film was very gratifying. He appreciated that the film will stand the test of time.

Mathot commented how amazing it is to have worked on a project that has been watched by millions of people all over the world.

"The Incredibles 2" will be released everywhere Tues. Oct. 30.