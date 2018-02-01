Griddle...Fryer...Instant Pot!

We are getting ready for the big game Sunday with our favorite kitchen gadgets a griddle, fryer and our favorite Instant Pot! Jason, Tati, and our producer Tammy Sorter made 3 delicious big game dishes.
Tati's dish was for the Philadelphia Eagles. She made the Philadelphia staple- Philly Cheese Steak on the griddle!
She cooked thinly sliced lean roast beef on the griddle with chopped onions and grilled peppers.
Jason made fried chicken in his old school Frydaddy. He was keeping it simple with fried chicken and French fries along with Heinz Ketchup and Crisco.
Tammy went all out and made a delicious New England clam chowder in the - Live in the D favorite gadget- The Instant Pot. .
Here is her clam chowder recipe:
YIELD
Makes 8 (first-course) or 4 (main-course) servings
INGREDIENTS
- -3 8-ounce bottles clam juice
- -1 pound russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- -3 slices bacon, finely chopped
- -2 cups chopped onions
- -1/2 cup chopped celery with leaves)
- -2 garlic cloves, chopped
- -1 bay leaf
- -½ t. dried thyme
- -6 6 1/2-ounce cans chopped clams, drained, juices reserved
- -1 1/4 cups half and half
- -1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- -2 tablespoons butter
- -2 tablespoons flour
PREPARATION
- Turn Instant Pot to Saute and push button until it registers LESS.
- Cook bacon until fat started to render
- Add onions and celery and turn up heat to MORE
- When vegetables begin to soften add garlic
- Cook 1-2 minutes
- Add potatoes, bottled clam juice, bay leaf and thyme
- Put lid on instant pot with vent closed and push PRESSURE COOK and MINUS SYMBOL until it reads 5 MINUTES
- While potatoes cook, make a roux by melting the butter
- Whisk the flour into the melted butter but don’t let it turn brown
- Once it is blended well, gradually whisk in reserved juices from clams.
- When potatoes are cooked after 5 minutes do a quick release
- Whisk in thickened roux, stir in clams, half and half and hot sauce
- Simmer chowder at least 5 minutes to blend flavors, stirring frequently.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper although it likely will not need salt
- (Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep refrigerated. Bring to simmer before serving.)