Griddle...Fryer...Instant Pot!

We are getting ready for the big game Sunday with our favorite kitchen gadgets a griddle, fryer and our favorite Instant Pot! Jason, Tati, and our producer Tammy Sorter made 3 delicious big game dishes.

Tati's dish was for the Philadelphia Eagles. She made the Philadelphia staple- Philly Cheese Steak on the griddle!

She cooked thinly sliced lean roast beef on the griddle with chopped onions and grilled peppers.

Jason made fried chicken in his old school Frydaddy. He was keeping it simple with fried chicken and French fries along with Heinz Ketchup and Crisco.

Tammy went all out and made a delicious New England clam chowder in the - Live in the D favorite gadget- The Instant Pot. .

Here is her clam chowder recipe:

YIELD

Makes 8 (first-course) or 4 (main-course) servings

INGREDIENTS

-3 8-ounce bottles clam juice

-1 pound russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

-3 slices bacon, finely chopped

-2 cups chopped onions

-1 /2 cup chopped celery with leaves)

-2 garlic cloves, chopped

-1 bay leaf

-½ t. dried thyme

-6 6 1/2-ounce cans chopped clams, drained, juices reserved

-1 1/4 cups half and half

-1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

-2 tablespoons butter

-2 tablespoons flour

PREPARATION