"Gro" through spring with this new invention

Time to start thinking about those new home and gardening projects for the spring season. Our friends at this weekend's Novi Home and Garden Show have great ideas. The show opens Friday, April 6 and runs through Sunday, April 8. Cathy Daniel, Co-Owner of Gro-Hoops, joined us in the studio today to show us some of the cool things you can see at the show.

Gro-Hoops is a modular support system for plants that grows with your seed or small plant all the way to the harvest time. The hoops are perfectly scalable, can work for a variety of small crops such as tomatoes, and also flowers.

The Novi Home and Garden Show features 20,000 square feet of landscaped gardens, outdoor kitchen and patios, and more. It is a great start to the spring season, and gives you a great idea of what new gardening products are available.

See the Gro-Hoops and other gardening ideas in person at The Novi Home and Garden Show Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

For more information and for discount tickets, visit the website http://novihomeshow.com.