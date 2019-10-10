Halloween candy, craft beers, and art oh my! Check out 5 events happening around the D

This article is sponsored by your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

October is upon us and there are many exciting events happening in the D to celebrate the spooky season.

Eleanor's March 4 Hope

Want to support an important cause in the D? Metro Detroit is invited to join together and help raise awareness about the 2020 U.S. census count. This is an important event because the census is an issue that helps impact people of all cultures and classes. In order to make sure all of Southeast Michigan is counted for, Focus Hope has started the "Count Me In! 2020 Census Campaign." Support this initiative by being part of Eleanor's March 4 Hope at the Focus Hope Campus on Oakman Boulevard. The march starts at 11 a.m. The awareness walk is free, but for $25 you can get a t-shirt.

The Haunted Forest

Can't wait until October 31st to get your trick-or-treating on? Starting this weekend you can gather your friends and trick-or-treat through a haunted forest at TreeRunner Adventure Park. As you walk through the trails, trained theater actors will perform as they pass out candy. This family friendly event is decked out with lit up trails, and costumes are encouraged. This event starts this weekend and runs until Halloween. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and cocsts $14 to participate. You will get a free trick-or-treat bag for every participant.

Trick or Treat on the River

Even more trick-or-treating events are scaring their way to the D this weekend. Head to Ann Arbor's Gallup Park on Sunday to enjoy a new way to score some candy. Paddle up and down the Gallup Pond to meet some creatures passing out candy. This event starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m. The last boat leaves at 4 p.m. It's $20 to rent a canoe or kayak.

Brew and Fall Fest

Kids aren't the only ones who can enjoy some treats this Halloween. Enjoy some craft beers at The Fourth Annual Brew and Fall Fest at Jimmy Johns Field. It's an event for all ages, beer for the adults and Halloween activities for the kids. There will also be a corn hole and disc golf tournament, plus fall food specials at each of the concession stands. The event is Saturday, October 12th, kids 12 and under are free, adults are $30. If you are the designated driver, the ticket is $10. The adult ticket includes a souvenir glass and ten drink ample tickets.

"Sit Down Somewhere" Sydney James Solo Exhibition Opening

Want to enjoy fantastic art in the D? Come see Sydney James' solo exhibition opening at the Playground Detroit on Gratiot Avenue. Sydney is a Detroit artist who's many murals have been featured at the Murals in the Market. She is also one of the faces of Lip Bar cosmetics. The exhibition represents a call to black women to reclaim their throne and rise to power. She shares a stroy of a powerful black woman in each of her pieces and strives to honor those before her. The event is Sunday at 6 p.m.

