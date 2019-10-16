Halloween Makeover: Zombie edition

As you prepare your Halloween costume, you can't forget the makeup!

The pros from Multimedia Makeup Academy had the chance to turn a model into a zombie! You can learn these skills at one of their upcoming events.

Events

1) Kid's Makeup Mayhem on October 19th and October 26th at the Mutlimedia Makeup Academy. This is for ages 9 - 15 for $50 per person.

2) Adult Monster Mash on October 19th and October 26th at the Mutlimedia Makeup Academy. This is for ages 16 and up for $50 per person.

Watch the video to see the zombie transformation.

