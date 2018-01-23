Happy National Pie Day!

January 23 is National Pie Day! We celebrated with Achatz Pies in Beverly Hills.Taryn Kreger, Manager of the Beverly Hills Location joined us in studio to talk about all the goodies that Achatz Pies has to offer.

They have homemade salsa and jams, like Michigan 4-Berry Salsa, Cherry Salsa, and a Michigan 4-Berry Jam. Kreger also brought in a display of pies including their Michigan 4-Berry, Traditional Apple, Dutch Apple Pie, Carmel Nut Apple, and Cherry Pie.

Trivia question for you! What portion of Americans admit to eating an entire pie themselves?

1 in 2

1in 5

1 in 10

1 in 19

The answer is 1 in 5!

Enjoy your pies on National Pie Day!