Hassle free beauty hacks for moms

We love moms and all they do for us, so we wanted to come up with ways the busy moms in our life can take care of themselves while they're taking care of all of us. We reached out to local Makeup Artist and Instructor Brandi Taylor of Xquisite Looks and Hair Stylist Briana Watson to give our moms some great ideas to address their beauty concerns and take their look up a notch despite their busy schedules.

Taylor and Watson brought in two local moms, Roslyn Frank and Tanesha Wilson, to show us a few easy ways they can vamp up their looks. Some of the ways included under eye corrector to get rid of dark circles, adding a pop of color with lipstick or eyeshadow, and dressing up hair buns and ponytails.